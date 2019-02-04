BioXcel up 3% premarket on encouraging BLCL501 data

Thinly traded nano cap BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is up 3% premarket on light volume in response to positive data from a 15-subject Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating intravenously administered dexmedetomidine (IV Dex) in patients suffering from opioid withdrawal symptoms.

All 10 participants receiving IV Dex responded to treatment compared to zero for the five who received placebo. The company says IV Dex effectively mitigated the physiological symptoms of opioid withdrawal.

The sublingual film formulation, BXCL501, can potentially used to treat symptoms of alcohol withdrawal and agitation in schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and dementia.