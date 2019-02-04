BioXcel up 3% premarket on encouraging IV Dex data

Feb. 04, 2019 8:39 AM ETBioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)BTAIBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Thinly traded nano cap BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is up 3% premarket on light volume in response to positive data from a 15-subject Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating intravenously administered dexmedetomidine (IV Dex) in patients suffering from opioid withdrawal symptoms.
  • All 10 participants receiving IV Dex responded to treatment compared to zero for the five who received placebo. The company says IV Dex effectively mitigated the physiological symptoms of opioid withdrawal.
  • The sublingual film formulation, BXCL501, can potentially used to treat symptoms of alcohol withdrawal and agitation in schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and dementia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.