CNX Resources stops Utica well after gas release

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) says it suspended hydraulic fracturing and began to remediate and arrest the subsurface flow of natural gas from its Shaw 1G well in Pennsylvania's Utica shale.

CNX says no injuries and no impact to the environment has occurred because of the problem but it is working with state and local regulators to ensure safety and environmental compliance.

The news is considered a setback for CNX and its efforts in the deep Utica region; the Westmoreland County area, while not considered generally in core Marcellus and Utica drilling, has been the site of positive tests in recent years.