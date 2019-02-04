FDA accepts Spero Therapeutics' IND for SPR994; shares up 3% premarket

The FDA has accepted Spero Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SPRO) IND application for SPR994, the first oral carbapenem antibiotic, for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI). This will enable Spero to initiate U.S. enrollment in its global, single pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of SPR994 in cUTI.

The primary endpoint of the trial will be the combined clinical and microbiological response at the test of cure with a 10% non-inferiority margin versus IV ertapenem.

Interim pharmacokinetic data from the trial’s lead-in cohort is anticipated in H2.