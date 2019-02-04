Deutsche Bank -1.6% after WSJ report on Russian loan

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) falls 1.6% in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reports that Congressional investigators expect the House Financial Services Committee to look at Deutsche Bank's (DB) efforts after the 2016 election to sell a loan it made to a large Russian state-owned bank.

Deutsche Bank reportedly sought to cut its exposure to Russia in late 2016 and tried to sell a $600M loan it had outstanding to VTB Group.

The German bank sold $300M of the loan to Russia' Alfa Bank in December 2016, but wasn't able to sell the rest of the loan. VTB paid it back in August 2017, the WSJ reported.

Separately, MarketWatch reported that Deutsche Bank turned down a request from the Trump Organization in March 2016 to increase a loan for Trump National Doral, a Florida golf resort, because of concerns about expanding the bank's relationship with then-candidate Donald Trump or his company.

