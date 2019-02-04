Continued focus on reducing Capstone costs
Feb. 04, 2019 8:56 AM ETCapstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)CGRNBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor2 Comments
- In November 2017, Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) accomplished a 6-month fast-tracked project to consolidate its corporate headquarters and two-separate manufacturing locations into a single, consolidated, world-class facility.
- The company now says its has "realized considerable capacity and facility utilization improvements in its single-shift manufacturing operations."
- "We didn't stop at our property line as we are now taking the same lean methodologies and lessons learned that worked so well for us during our plant consolidation and employing some of those ideas to select members in our supply base," added Capstone's Kirk Petty.