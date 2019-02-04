Goldman distressed-debt trading head to depart: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs's (NYSE:GS) co-head of leveraged-finance trading, Adam Savarese, is the latest high-profile departure at the firm in the months following David Solomon's succession to CEO, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

He's expected to leave in coming week. He was seen as a protege of Justin Gmelich, a senior trading executive who will leave Goldman in March.

Like other investment banks, Goldman's fixed-income trading turned in an ugly Q4 2018. The unit pulled in $822M, a drop of 18% and its worst performance since before the financial crisis.

