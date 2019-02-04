Senseonics up 3% premarket on Q4 revenue beat

Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT:SENS) announces 4Q18 preliminary revenue of $8M against consensus of $7.7M; FY18 revenue of $19.7M against consensus of $19.4M.

Cash and cash equivalents were $136.8M and outstanding indebtedness was $67.7M as of 31st December 2018.

The company expects FY19 revenue in the range of $28M-$32M against consensus of $48M

The company to continue its distribution agreement in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, excluding Scandinavia and Israel with Roche Diabetes Care till January 31, 2021.

The company will expand its exclusive distribution rights with Roche in 17 additional countries, including Brazil, Russia, India and China, as well as select markets in the Asia Pacificand Latin American regions.

SENS +2.9% premarket to $2.48

Source: Press Release