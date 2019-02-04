Crescita Therapeutics inks deal with Tetra Natural Health
Feb. 04, 2019 9:04 AM ETCrescita Therapeutics Inc. (CRRTF), TBPMFCRRTF, TBPMFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Crescita Therapeutics (OTC:CRRTF) and Tetra Natural Health, a subsidiary of Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) collaborates to develop an enhanced version of Tetra's dermatology portfolio using Crescita's patented transdermal delivery technologies: Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancer ("MMPE") and DuraPeel.
- The primary active ingredient contained in the product portfolio to be reformulated is beta-caryophyllene ("Beta-C"), which is known to work on Cannabidiol ("CBD") 2 receptors.
- The collaboration will help optimize the delivery of Beta-C and several other active ingredients into the skin and local tissues.
- Financial details are not disclosed.