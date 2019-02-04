Maxwell +52% after Tesla deal

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) soars after announcing its acquisition by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Under terms of the transaction, Maxwell share will be swapped for fractions of Tesla shares.

Shares of Maxwell are up 52.2% premarket after coming off a trading halt to $4.66 vs. the deal price of $4.75.

Looking ahead to the implications for Tesla, Maxwell's primary focus is on ultracapacitors. The company says the energy storage devices that are characterized by high power density, long operational life, the ability to charge and discharge very rapidly and reliable performance at a wide range of temperatures. Maxwell also thinks its dry electrode technology has the potential to be a revolutionary technology within the battery industry with a substantial market opportunity, particularly for use in electric vehicles.

Tesla is down 0.2% in premarket action to $311.75.

Previously: Tesla acquires Maxwell Technologies (Feb. 4)