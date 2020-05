Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) +53% on being acquired by Tesla.

MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYND) +27% on being awarded a five-year federal supply schedule contract as a government supplier, effective January 31, 2019 with the opportunity to renew it for 15 more year.

The Ultimate Software (NASDAQ:ULTI) +19% on being by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman for $331.50/share or about $11B.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) +15% as FDA approves Evolus' Jeuveau for frown lines.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) +13% as California Energy Commission has issued a notice of proposed award for a $5M grant to the Aemetis Riverbank cellulosic ethanol biorefinery.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) +12% .

Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) +6% on $200M investment by Starboard Value.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) +6% .