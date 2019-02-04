Vale halts production at largest Minas Gerais mine following court oder

Vale (NYSE:VALE) -3.1% pre-market after a Brazilian court reportedly orders the company to suspend production at its Brucutu mine in Minas Gerais state, which has an annual capacity of 30M metric tons of iron ore.

The move follows the recent rupture of the company's Brumadinho tailings dam that killed at least 100 people.

Separately, the company that certified the safety of the dam that collapsed has worked as both a consultant and an independent safety evaluator for Vale, raising questions among experts over potential conflicts of interest.