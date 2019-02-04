Oppenheimer still confident on CarMax
Feb. 04, 2019 9:22 AM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)KMXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Oppenheimer sticks with a positive view on CarMax (NYSE:KMX) after sitting down with top execs.
- "We walked away from our meetings with KMX management incrementally convinced in the strategic direction of the chain and our positive call on the stock, but recognize that in the absence of any type of 'all clear” signal' the bears could remain in control, at least for a while longer," notes the firm.
- Oppenheimer thinks a more centralized fixed cost model and improving industry-wide car pricing dynamics work in favor of CarMax.
- Shares are rated at Outperform by Oppy and assigned a price target of $88 (+48% upside).