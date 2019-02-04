More on NAPCO Security Technologies Q2 results

NAPCO Security (NSSC -1.8% ) reports recurring service revenue growth of 46% to $4.1M in Q2.

Equipment revenues advanced 13.1% Y/Y to $20.7M.

Gross margin rate improved 287 bps to 43.15%.

SG&A to revenue declined 425 bps to 22.6%.

Adj. operating margin rate up 747 bps to 14.11%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 774 bps to 15.3%.

The Company had $7.9M in cash and equivalents with working capital of $43.3M and Current ratio was 4.3:1 at December 31, 2018.

"We are confident that our investments in the engineering and marketing of unique, innovative products, positioned in high-sales-growth market sectors, along with an emphasis on driving marketing business models which deliver substantial RSR growth for our Company, should propel us to strong incremental future growth for the foreseeable future." said Richard Soloway, Chairman and President.

