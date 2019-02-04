Genesis Healthcare inks deal with Next Healthcare Capital

Genesis HealthCare (NYSE:GEN) has entered into a real estate partnership with Next Healthcare Capital involving 15 skilled nursing facilities previously leased from Welltower Inc. Seven additional facilities historically leased from Welltower were sold to a third party. Genesis will no longer operate the seven facilities after the sale.

On January 31, Welltower sold the real estate of 15 facilities to the new Partnership, of which Genesis acquired a 46% ownership interest.

Genesis also acquired a fixed price purchase option to acquire the real estate beginning in 2026 at a 10% premium above the original acquisition cost. Genesis will continue to operate these facilities pursuant to a new lease with the Partnership. The remaining interest is held by Next.