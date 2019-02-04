JPMorgan runs Apple-Netflix merger idea up the flagpole again

JPMorgan is out with a note suggesting that Apple (AAPL +1.2% ) acquire Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

"We think Netflix is best strategic fit on leading position in engagement level as well as original content, differentiating itself from pure aggregators of content," writes JP analyst Samik Chatterjee.

"We believe there is value to acquiring the most successful player in this space, which is hard to replicate with a smaller player in this market," he adds.

A deal for Netflix would cost Apple about $189B at a 20% premium, but is seen leading to long-term streaming and advertising revenue upside.