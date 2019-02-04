Fir Tree reiterates call for Halcon Resources sale, seeks two new directors

Feb. 04, 2019 9:37 AM ETBattalion Oil Corporation (HK)BATLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
  • Halcon Resources (HK +3%) shareholder Fir Tree Capital says it may run a proxy contest to replace the company entire board at the next annual meeting unless immediate action is taken to appoint two new independent directors to lead a strategic process to sell the company.
  • Fir Tree, which owns 7.2% of HK common shares, first called on the company to explore a sale in October.
  • Given the valuation gap between HK and larger Permian Basin peers, Fir Tree believes some companies with economies of scale and a strong balance sheet could pay a material premium in cash and/or stock to acquire HK.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.