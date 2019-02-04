Fir Tree reiterates call for Halcon Resources sale, seeks two new directors
Feb. 04, 2019
- Halcon Resources (HK +3%) shareholder Fir Tree Capital says it may run a proxy contest to replace the company entire board at the next annual meeting unless immediate action is taken to appoint two new independent directors to lead a strategic process to sell the company.
- Fir Tree, which owns 7.2% of HK common shares, first called on the company to explore a sale in October.
- Given the valuation gap between HK and larger Permian Basin peers, Fir Tree believes some companies with economies of scale and a strong balance sheet could pay a material premium in cash and/or stock to acquire HK.