Microsoft launching cross-platform Xbox Live SDK

Microsoft (MSFT +0.8% ) will offer its Xbox Live online services to interested developers of games on the Nintendo Switch, Android, or iOS.

A session listing for Microsoft at the Game Developers Conference teases the upcoming SDK.

The features include a player's game achievement history, friends list and clubs, which can now all travel with a player beyond Microsoft's own games.

Microsoft says Xbox Live's cross-platform move could take it from the current 400M gaming devices and over 68M active players to over 2B devices.

The Game Developers Conference will take place from March 18 to 22 in San Francisco.