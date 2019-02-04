More on Saia Q4 results

Saia (SAIA +0.5% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 12.9% Y/Y to $406.8M.

Operating income was $33.3M, a 45.4% increase Y/Y.

Operating ratio improved by 180 bps to 91.8%.

LTL shipments/workday decreased 0.2% Y/Y.

LTL tonnage/workday decreased 0.6% Y/Y.

LTL revenue/hundredweight increased 12.0% Y/Y.

LTL revenue/shipment rose 11.6% Y/Y to $234.33.

Total debt was $122.9M and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 14.8%.

Net capex in 2018 were $251.7M (+140.4% Y/Y) including equipment acquired with capital leases.

2019 Outlook: Net capex of $300M.

“Business to and from the Northeast is running at an annualized rate of ~$150M exiting 2018 and we have 4-6 new terminal openings scheduled in new Northeastern markets in 2019 and our on-time service metric averaged 98% and our cargo claims ratio was 0.75%.” said Saia CEO, Rick O’Dell.

Previously: Saia beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Feb. 4)