Stocks start mixed ahead of more earnings

Feb. 04, 2019 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Stocks open with slight changes in a quiet morning as investors await more earnings results, with Alphabet and Gilead Sciences on tap to report earnings after today's close; S&P -0.1%, Dow flat, Nasdaq +0.3%.
  • The Dow and Nasdaq posted their sixth straight weekly gains last week, and the S&P 500 racked up its fifth gain in six weeks while also scoring its largest one-month increase since 1987.
  • European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% but Germany's DAX -0.3% and France's CAC -0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.5% while China's Shanghai Composite was closed.
  • In U.S. corporate news, Clorox +5% after beating earnings expectations, while Ultimate Software +19.8% after agreeing to be taken private for $331.50/share.
  • An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows utilities (-0.8%) and energy (-0.9%) as the weakest performers while information technology (+0.2%) and communication services (+0.2%) outperform.
  • U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, pushing the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.71% and the 10-year yield higher by 3 bps to 2.72%; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.3% to 95.85.
  • WTI crude -1.8% to $54.29/bbl.
