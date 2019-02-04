Melinta Therapeutics provides corporate updates

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) provides an update on its strategic repositioning initiatives, cost savings outlook and new appointments.

In December 2018, Melinta had entered into a $135M convertible loan facility with Vatera Healthcare Partners LLC and Vatera Investment Partners LLC.

Melinta anticipates net product sales of ~$14M for Q4 and ~$46M for FY 2018.

Melinta's interim CEO and director, John Johnson has agreed to become the Company’s permanent CEO.

Additionally, the Company also appointed Timothy Simon as Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 28. He most recently served as commercial lead for Pfizer’s RCC, Lung and Immuno-Oncology franchise.

Promoted Ryan Lococo to Chief Business Officer. Mr. Lococo joined Melinta in May 2018 as vice president of corporate development and strategy.

Promoted Jennifer Sanfilippo to General Counsel. Ms. Sanfilippo joined Melinta in January 2018 as vice president, corporate counsel.