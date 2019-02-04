Limoneira enters into a joint venture in Argentina, and expand its global presence
- Limoneira (LMNR +3.3%) enters into an agreement with FGF Trapani, a family-owned citrus operation in Argentina.
- Limoneira will create its subsidiary as Limoneira Argentina, and acquire 25% of the parcels of Finca Santa Clara, ~1,200 acres of planted lemons, upfront with an additional 25% to be acquired over 3 years
- Limoneira Argentina and FGF's agreement will operate as Trapani Fresh, with Limoneira Argentina holding 51% interest and responsible for all fresh fruit sales.
- FGF Trapani will maintain 100% ownership and control of the organization's juice processing facilities and operations
- The agreement is expected to close by mid March 2019.
- Limoneira expects the deal to be accretive in FY19