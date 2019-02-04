Barrick forms new JV with Reunion to hunt for gold in Guiana Shield

Barrick Gold (GOLD -1.1% ) says it will form a joint venture with South America-focused Reunion Gold (OTC:RGDFF) to explore the gold-rich Guiana Shield, which covers parts of Guyana, Venezuela and northern Brazil.

Barrick, which also will raise its stake in Reunion to 20% from 15% currently, says it will fund an initial $4.2M on the projects with Reunion with subsequent funding shared equally between the two companies.

Barrick says the deal will help it identify and buy tier one mines in the region.