Twitter's Dorsey says they're considering edit feature

Talking features on a podcast, Twitter (TWTR +1.5% ) chief Jack Dorsey says his team is looking at giving users the ability to edit their tweets and says the current lack of the feature is tied to the company's text-messaging origins.

The company's considering let users edits tweets while keeping the original tweet publicly viewable, Dorsey said in an interview with Joe Rogan. That might come through a 5- to 30-second sending delay to keep the flow "conversational."

Editing tweets isn't already a feature because company founders were "born on SMS," Dorsey says, while acknowledging increasing character limits (such as the move to 280 characters from 140) means users increasingly want to edit.

Twitter development has become notorious for the company introducing some new feature (such as bookmarking tweets) only to be met with a chorus of user calls for "EDIT BUTTON."