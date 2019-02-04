Johnson Outdoors slides on Q1 earnings miss
Feb. 04, 2019 10:17 AM ETJohnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)JOUTBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Johnson Outdoors (JOUT -6.8%) reports Q1 sales of $104.4M, down 10% Y/Y, primarily due to lower fishing and diving sales; Watercraft Recreation sales remained flat despite challenging market conditions.
- Sales by segment: Fishing: $79M (-11.4%): Camping: $5.8M (-0.4%): Watercraft Recreation: $4.3M (-0.7%); Diving: $15.5M (-10.9%)
- Gross margin improves ~60bps to 42.4%; operating margin declines marginally by ~30bps to 5.7%
- Cash and short-term stood at $104.2M; capital spending was $4.1M.
- The company says that while pacing of new product releases affected Q1 Y/Y comparisons, it expects moderate sales growth for the full year. Further, various tariff mitigation efforts is projected to have a potential $6-9M impact on FY19 profits.
- Previously: Johnson Outdoors misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (Feb. 4)