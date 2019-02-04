More on Unifi's Q2 results

Feb. 04, 2019 10:24 AM ETUnifi, Inc. (UFI)UFIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Unifi (UFI +2.5%) reported Q2 net sales of $167.7M, a slight increase from last year; revenues from premium value-added products represented ~47% of the sales.
  • Sales by segments: Polyester $85.79M (-5% Y.Y); Nylon $22.65M (-9.8% Y/Y); International $58.24M (+14.1% Y/Y); and All Other $1.04M (+2.5%).
  • Q2 Gross margin declined by 510 bps to 8.4%, decrease was attributable to lower regional yarn volumes driving weaker fixed cost absorption, higher polyester raw material costs and a weaker sales mix.
  • Adj. EBITDA decreased by 65% Y/Y to $4.85M and margin declined by 540 bps to 2.9%.
  • Net cash used in by operating activities YTD was $3.97M, compared to cash provided $20.39M a year ago.
  • Company has cash and cash equivalents of $26.65M, as of December 30, 2018.
  • FY19 Outlook: Mid-single-digit percentage growth for net sales; operating income $19M to $23M; Adj. EBITDA $42M to $46M; Capex of ~$25M and effective tax rate in mid-40% range.
  • Previously: Unifi beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Feb. 4)
