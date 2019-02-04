MNG responds harshly to Gannett's bid rejection

Feb. 04, 2019 10:25 AM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI)GCIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • MNG Enterprises says Gannett (GCI -4.6%) has "no credible plan" to get to $12/share on its own, a response to the company's rejection of MNG's offer at that price.
  • "Gannett’s Board today sent shareholders a clear message: that it intends to block immediate and certain value creation opportunities in favor of a speculative future engineered by the team that already has destroyed over 40% of the Company’s value," MNG says in its statement.
  • Gannett's "pie in the sky" hopes for digital businesses aren't believable, MNG continues, saying management is presiding over a declining core business, decreasing cash flow and significant leverage.
  • And following through on previous pressure on the board, MNG says it will consider its options, including nominating a more agreeable slate.
