MNG responds harshly to Gannett's bid rejection
Feb. 04, 2019 10:25 AM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI)
- MNG Enterprises says Gannett (GCI -4.6%) has "no credible plan" to get to $12/share on its own, a response to the company's rejection of MNG's offer at that price.
- "Gannett’s Board today sent shareholders a clear message: that it intends to block immediate and certain value creation opportunities in favor of a speculative future engineered by the team that already has destroyed over 40% of the Company’s value," MNG says in its statement.
- Gannett's "pie in the sky" hopes for digital businesses aren't believable, MNG continues, saying management is presiding over a declining core business, decreasing cash flow and significant leverage.
- And following through on previous pressure on the board, MNG says it will consider its options, including nominating a more agreeable slate.