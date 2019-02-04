Affiliated Managers +2.8% after share buyback, dividend boost

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) rises 2.8% after Q4 economic EPS beats the consensus estimate and its board increases its share repurchase authorization to 5M shares and boosts dividend by 6.7%.

Q4 economic EPS of $3.53 vs. estimate of $3.51; compares with $4.68 in the year-ago period.

Q4 net client cash outflows were $15.8B and market changes reduced assets under management by $67.5B during the quarter; AUM of $736B at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $829.6B at Sept. 30, 2018.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $191.3M vs. $361.3M a year ago.

Q4 aggregate fees of $1.2B slips from $1.7B in the year-ago period.

Previously: Affiliated Managers declares $0.32 dividend (Feb. 4)