EPIC Midstream says Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX -0.5% ) exercised its option for a 30% stake in the EPIC crude oil pipeline project and a 15% stake in the EPIC Y-Grade natural gas liquids pipeline, while Altus Midstream (ALTM +1.2% ) and Diamondback Energy (FANG -1.2% ) subsidiary Rattler Midstream exercised respective 15% and 10% options in the EPIC crude pipeline.

NBLX says it expects a total cash equity investment of $330M-$350M for the EPIC crude oil pipeline and $165M-$180M for EPIC Y-Grade.

The two EPIC projects, backed by capital commitments from funds managed by Ares Management, will transport crude and NGL across Texas for delivery into the Corpus Christi market.