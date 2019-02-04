Global chip sales -8% in Q4

Global chips sales rose 13.7% Y/Y in 2018 to $468.8B, according to new Semiconductor Industry Association data.

December's global sales were up 0.6% Y/Y to $38.2B, a 7% decrease from November's sales.

Q4 sales were $114.7B, up 0.6% Y/Y and down 8.2% Q/Q.

Memory was the largest and fastest-growing segment with sales up 27% Y/Y to $158B with DRAM up 36% and NAND up 14.8%.

Chips are a cyclical business, but the US-China trade tensions weighed on the industry towards the end of last year.

Related semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH