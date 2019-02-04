'Free cash flow winner' ConocoPhillips upgraded to Buy at Goldman

ConocoPhillips (COP +0.7% ) edges higher as Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with an $82 price target, raised from $76, saying the company's long-term growth opportunities including Alaska, Australia and Qatar are underappreciated.

Goldman analyst Neil Mehta boosts COP’s 2019-22 cash flow forecasts by an average of 8%, calling COP a "free cash flow winner" and adding that the company is able to cover its dividend and capital spending as long as Brent oil is $40-$45/bbl.

Mehta says COP's better than expected Q4 results reflects better long-term differential assumptions outside of the U.S., a reduced operating cost outlook given recent trends and higher oil volumes in the U.S. Lower 48.