Overstock's Medici Land Governance signs MOU with Mexican municipality

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) jumps 4.4% after announcing that its blockchain-based property rights unit, Medici Land Governance, signed an MOU with a Mexican municipality to develop a digital land records platform.

The MOU with the municipality of Tulum in Quintana Roo, Mexico, contemplates collecting real property ownership information for a defined area of Tulum to protect the land rights of its citizens.

The project would entail mass issuance of title to and related processes. Medici Land and Tulum officials will also collaborate to create a method for automatically capturing and recording subsequent land administration transactions and updates to the digital platform.

