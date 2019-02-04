Reuters:Smart & Final explores sale
Feb. 04, 2019 11:45 AM ETSmart & Final Stores, Inc. (SFS)SFSBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Food retailer Smart & Final Stores (SFS +5.6%) controlled by private equity firm Ares Management Corp, is reportedly exploring options including potential sale of the company.
- An outright sale would allow Ares to cash out on its majority stake; Ares acquired the company in 2012 from Apollo Global Management for $975M
- SFS shares have lost close to half their value since IPO has struggled in challenged environment of brick-and-mortar retailers.
- SFS is working with investment banks on a sale process, and has reached out to private equity firms as potential acquirers