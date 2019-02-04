Top Image Systems to be acquired by Kofax for $0.86 per share

Kofax Software announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Top Image Systems™ Ltd. (TISA +60.2% ).

Under the terms of the agreement, Top Image Systems stockholders will receive $0.86/share in cash for each ordinary share, representing a 65% premium over Top Image Systems' volume weighted average price over the past 30 trading days.

The transaction will be financed with cash from Kofax's balance sheet and is expected to close by the end of June 2019.

“The transaction will allow Top Image Systems to continue to provide its innovative content processing and remittance solutions to our customers while benefitting from the substantial resources of Kofax and Thoma Bravo. Our Board of Directors believes this transaction is in the best interest of our stockholders,” commented Brendan F. Reidy, CEO, Top Image Systems.

Press Release