TIM Brazil unit set to return Labriola to board after short absence
Feb. 04, 2019 11:51 AM ETTIM Participações S.A. (TSU)TSU, TIIAY, VIVEFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- TIM Participações (TSU -0.1%) -- the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia (TI +2%) -- will return former Chief Operating Officer Pietro Labriola to its board after a three-month absence, Bloomberg reports.
- Labriola was seen as key to TIM's resurgence, but resigned in October when Amos Genish was CEO of Telecom Italia. That was before Genish's ouster and replacement by Luigi Gubitosi, as Elliott Management took control of TI's board from top shareholder Vivendi (VIVHY +0.4%).
- Labriola, a TI veteran who took over as COO of the Brazil business in 2015, could return to the Brazil unit's board as soon as this week.