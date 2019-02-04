Copper to rally 10% over next 3-6 months as economy perks up, Citi says

Citigroup turns bullish on copper, saying it expects the metal to rally by 10% over the next 3-6 months on expectations of a U.S. trade deal with China and increasing confidence in a global economic recovery.

Citi’s forecast follows a 15% drop in the price of copper over the past year to $6,116/metric ton, driven by a slowdown in China’s economy, but the firm sees copper prices hitting $6,700/ton in 2019, driven by a 2% growth in Chinese demand "led by strong growth in late cycle construction completions and power infrastructure investment."

Slowing sales of cars in China also will be offset by growth in electric cars, which use more copper, while copper inventories are at a 10-year low and are set to fall further in Q2 of this year, Citi says.

Among relevant tickers: FCX +2.2% , SCCO +0.9% , RIO +0.9% , BHP -0.1% .

ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, COPX, CPER