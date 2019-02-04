nFusz announces name change and stock consolidation for pending uplist to NASDAQ

nFusz (OTCQB:FUSZ +22.9% ) announced that the Company effectuated a name change to "Verb Technology Company, Inc" and a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a split ratio of 1-for-15, as part of its planned uplisting to NASDAQ.

The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis under new CUSIP number 92337U104.

The Company’s symbol on the OTCQB will change to “FUSZD” for a period of 20 business days, after which the “D” will be removed and the trading symbol will revert to “FUSZ.”

The Company has reserved the symbol VERB for its planned listing on NASDAQ.

After the stock consolidation, there will be approximately 12.2 million shares of common stock outstanding.