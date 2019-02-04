Nuveen declares monthly distribution on Funds
- Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) - $0.0300.
- Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) - $0.0425.
- Nuveen AZ Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAZ) - $0.0415.
- Nuveen CT Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NTC) - $0.0410.
- Nuveen GA Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NYSE:NKG) - $0.0345.
- Nuveen MA Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NMT) - $0.0410.
- Nuveen MD Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NMY) - $0.0440.
- Nuveen MI Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NUM) - $0.0445.
- Nuveen MN Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) - $0.0510.
- Payable Mar. 1; for shareholders of record Feb. 15; ex-div Feb. 14.
- Press Release