Nuveen declares monthly distribution on Funds

Feb. 04, 2019 12:06 PM ETNNY, NYV, NAZ, NTC, NKG, NMT, NMY, NEA, NMSBy: SA News Team
  • Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) - $0.0300.
  • Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) - $0.0425.
  • Nuveen AZ Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAZ) - $0.0415.
  • Nuveen CT Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NTC) - $0.0410.
  • Nuveen GA Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NYSE:NKG) - $0.0345.
  • Nuveen MA Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NMT) - $0.0410.
  • Nuveen MD Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NMY) - $0.0440.
  • Nuveen MI Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NUM) - $0.0445.
  • Nuveen MN Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) - $0.0510.
  • Payable Mar. 1; for shareholders of record Feb. 15; ex-div Feb. 14.
  • Press Release
