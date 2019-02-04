U.S. stocks gather strength after a weak open

The three major U.S. stock averages enter the noon hour all in the green with the Nadsaq ( +0.9% ) and S&P ( +0.3% ) gaining strength and the Dow up 0.1% after falling as much as 0.3% earlier in the session.

Information technology ( +1.1% ) and communication services ( +0.4% ) lead among the five sectors making headway, while healthcare ( -0.9% ) and materials ( -0.6% ) lag.

Among the biggest movers in the S&P 500: Apple ( +2.7% ), Microsoft ( +2.6% ), Nvidia ( +3.6% ), AbbVie ( -2.8% ), Allergan ( -3.8% ), and Exxon Mobil ( -1.7% ).

Oil falls 2.0% to $54.14 per barrel and gold slips 0.3% to $1,318.30 per ounce.

10-year Treasury price falls, lifting its yield almost 4 basis points to 2.725%.