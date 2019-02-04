U.S. stocks gather strength after a weak open

The three major U.S. stock averages enter the noon hour all in the green with the Nadsaq (+0.9%) and S&P (+0.3%) gaining strength and the Dow up 0.1% after falling as much as 0.3% earlier in the session.
Information technology (+1.1%) and communication services (+0.4%) lead among the five sectors making headway, while healthcare (-0.9%) and materials (-0.6%) lag.
Among the biggest movers in the S&P 500: Apple (+2.7%), Microsoft (+2.6%), Nvidia (+3.6%), AbbVie (-2.8%), Allergan (-3.8%), and Exxon Mobil (-1.7%).
Oil falls 2.0% to $54.14 per barrel and gold slips 0.3% to $1,318.30 per ounce.
10-year Treasury price falls, lifting its yield almost 4 basis points to 2.725%.
U.S. Dollar Index +0.3% to 95.86.
