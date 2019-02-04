Nuveen declares monthly distribution on funds

Nuveen MO Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NOM) - $0.0430.
Nuveen NC Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NNC) - $0.0360.
Nuveen NJ Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NXJ) - $0.0545.
Nuveen NJ Municipal Value Fund (NYSEMKT:NJV) - $0.0450.
Nuveen OH Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NUO) - $0.0455.
Nuveen PA Investment Quality Municipal Fund (NYSE:NQP) - $0.0470.
Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund (NYSEMKT:NPN) - $0.0405.
Nuveen TX Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NTX) - $0.0445.
Payable Mar. 1; for shareholders of record Feb. 15; ex-div Feb. 14.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox