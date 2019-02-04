Dividend News

Nuveen declares monthly distribution on funds

|About: Nuveen New Jersey Municip... (NJV)|By:, SA News Editor

Nuveen MO Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NOM) - $0.0430.

Nuveen NC Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NNC) - $0.0360.

Nuveen NJ Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NXJ) - $0.0545.

Nuveen NJ Municipal Value Fund (NYSEMKT:NJV) - $0.0450.

Nuveen OH Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NUO) - $0.0455.

Nuveen PA Investment Quality Municipal Fund (NYSE:NQP) - $0.0470.

Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund (NYSEMKT:NPN) - $0.0405.

Nuveen TX Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NTX) - $0.0445.

Payable Mar. 1; for shareholders of record Feb. 15; ex-div Feb. 14.

