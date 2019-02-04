Crude prices slump after hitting technical resistance

Crude oil futures tumble after briefly touching their highest intraday levels of the year, as prices threaten to surrender much of the gains they scored last week; WTI -1.7% to $54.34/bbl, Brent -0.6% to $62.39/bbl.

Crude prices hit "some stiff technical resistance near $56/bbl" for U.S. benchmark oil after the contract settled up 2.7% to $55.26/bbl on Friday, says Price Futures senior market analyst Phil Flynn.

The slump appears to be tied to U.S. dollar strength and pipeline movements that suggest a potentially big increase in crude stockpiles at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, where WTI is priced, says Citigroup global head of commodities research Edward Morse.

