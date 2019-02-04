Taptica to buy out RhythmOne for $177M in stock
- Mobile video ad firm RhythmOne (OTC:BLNKY) is set to be bought out by Taptica International (OTCPK:TTTPF) for about £135M (about $176.6M) in stock.
- That will give Taptica a line into U.S. expansion, including through RhythmOne-owned online TV provider YuMe. Taptica had bought Tremor Video's demand-side platform in August.
- RhythmOne shareholders will get 28 new Taptica shares for every 33 RhythmOne shares held.
- Taptica says the deal already has the backing of 46.6% of its shareholders and 50.95% of RhythmOne. It plans to launch a $15M buyback as soon as the offer's complete.
- Meanwhile, RhythmOne CFO Mark Zorko is reportedly departing after a few months in the role, though he will remain available to enable a smooth transition. CEO Mark Bonney will take over as interim CFO effective today.
- OTCPK:BLNKF +14.2%.