Golden Leaf Holdings appoints Karyn O. Barsa as new CFO

Golden Leaf Holdings (OTCQB:GLDFF +2.9% ) has appointed Karyn O. Barsa as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective February 4, 2019.

Company’s outgoing CFO, Craig Eastwood, is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Ms. Barsa’s brings over 20 years’ experience, includes service as a Director, CEO, CFO and COO for multi-million and billion-dollar privately held and public companies.

She worked with Mr. Kulczyckifor at Patagonia Inc., where he served as Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Product Development, while she was CFO and COO.

Previously: Golden Leaf hires new CEO (Dec. 27, 2018)