Zambia reaffirms commitment to enforce copper import tax

Zambia's government is determined to enforce a new 5% copper import duty, the Mining Minister says, as part of a plan to keep a greater share of mineral resource profits for the country and tackle its debt.

The new taxes, which also include a royalty on copper production that increases as commodity prices rise, were "well thought-out and logically calculated with the inputs of stakeholders, even the mining companies," the minister says, adding that most miners had accepted them, but he is talking to Barrick Gold (GOLD -0.2% ) CEO Mark Bristow and other mining execs about some of their concerns.

Bristow says he has "no doubts" that an agreement eventually will be reached to settle a longstanding dispute between Barrick's 65%-owned Acacia Mining and the Tanzanian government but refuses to set a timeline.

On the deadly dam disaster in Brazil, Bristow says Barrick is "paranoid about our tailings facilities" and his management team had taken another "quick look" at the miner's waste storage sites to make sure there were no gaps in due diligence.