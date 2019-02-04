Jaguar Land Rover posts 15% sales growth in U.S.

Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) says sales in the U.S. increased 15% in January to 7,385 units.

Jaguar U.S. sales update: "Our business is well positioned as our SUV sales continue to surge with record breaking sales results for both Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Discovery. With the debut of the Range Rover Evoque SUV in February, we look forward to keeping this momentum going in the new year."

Jaguar Land Rover sold 10,463 vehicles across North America during the month, compared to 9,050 units a year ago.