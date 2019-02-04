Baird: Election boost to help Twitter Q4 revenues
Feb. 04, 2019
- When Twitter (TWTR +2.5%) reports earnings this Thursday morning, it's likely to see a meet-or-beat on revenue expectations from Baird, the analysts say, thanks in part to an audience boost from the U.S. election.
- Baird's estimate of $874M is already on the higher side of the Street (FactSet consensus is $867.7M). But analyst Colin Sebastian notes the company continues to invest in improvement.
- “Together with the viral nature of Twitter and the strong push by media companies to engage users on the application, we believe there is solid visibility for growth in number of users and time spent on the application,” Sebastian writes. (h/t Bloomberg)
- He has a Neutral rating and $35 price target, implying just 2.9% upside from current pricing.
