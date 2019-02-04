Comcast fails to get $20B racial discrimination case dismissed

Comcast (CMCSA -0.8% ) has failed in an appeal attempt to have a $20B racial discrimination suit dismissed, meaning the case will move forward for now, Bloomberg reports.

Both Comcast and Charter (CHTR -0.5% ) previously pursued dismissal of suits filed by Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios and the National Association of African-American Owned Media -- a $20B suit in Comcast's case, and a $10B suit in Charter's. A three-judge panel in November had reversed a lower dismissal of the case.

An appeal of that November decision has now failed in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Comedian/entrepreneur Allen had claimed in the suit that the two cablecos refused to carry Entertainment Studios networks in a violation of the Civil Rights Act.