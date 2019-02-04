Goldman, HSBC invest in banking app startup Bud

  • Goldman Sachs (GS) and HSBC Holdings (HSBC +0.6%) are among a group of investors in a $20M funding round for U.K. fintech startup Bud.
  • The idea behind the company is to connect banking apps and financial products and services into one platform, combining open-banking data, AI enrichment, and a connected marketplace.
  • Other investors include Banco Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSF), ANZ (OTCPK:ANZBY), and Investec (IVTJY, IVTJF), as well as venture capital partners 9Yards Capital and Lord Fink, the former CEO of hedge fund Man Group.
