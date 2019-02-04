Rio Tinto says will back industry-wide response to Brazil dam collapse
Feb. 04, 2019 12:59 PM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Rio Tinto (RIO +1.6%) says it will support any industry-wide response to the collapse of a tailings dam in Brazil belonging to rival Vale.
- Rio head of corporate relations Simone Niven tells the Mining Indaba conference in South Africa that its technical teams are working to consider what more can be done to ensure the safety of its ~30 tailing dams, saying it issued new tailing standards in 2015 and its dams are subject to independent third party reviews.
- Meanwhile, the Church of England and fund managers with more than £1T in assets calls for independent safety monitoring of tailings dams, including an accessible database with annual audits of all tailings dams as well as verification that the "highest corresponding safety standards are being implemented."