Therapix Bio up 26%

Feb. 04, 2019 1:10 PM ETTherapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)TRPXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Thinly traded nano cap Therapix Biosciences (TRPX +26%) is up on more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 218K shares, on no particular news.
  • The company develops cannabinoid therapies for CNS disorders. Lead candidate is THX-110, a combination of the cannabinoid dronabinol and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), a cannabinoid mimetic, for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea and pain.
  • In December, it backed out of a deal to be acquired by FSD Pharma.
  • Last summer, it filed a prospectus for a $50M mixed shelf offering.
